Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.55. 124,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

