Investec Group (LON:INVP) Announces GBX 13.50 Dividend

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Investec Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INVP stock opened at GBX 486.40 ($5.93) on Wednesday. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 336.30 ($4.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.60). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 442.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 438.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.20.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Investec Group news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.16), for a total value of £378,750 ($461,833.92). In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 16,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £85,891.70 ($104,733.20). Also, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.16), for a total value of £378,750 ($461,833.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Investec Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Investec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.