Investec Group (LON:INVP) Announces GBX 13.50 Dividend

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Investec Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of INVP stock opened at GBX 486.40 ($5.93) on Wednesday. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 336.30 ($4.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.60). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 442.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 438.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.20.
Insider Activity
In other Investec Group news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.16), for a total value of £378,750 ($461,833.92). In other news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 16,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £85,891.70 ($104,733.20). Also, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.16), for a total value of £378,750 ($461,833.92).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Investec Group Company Profile
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.
Further Reading
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.