iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Trading Up 1.5%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 8,110,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.
