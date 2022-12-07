IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. 16 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

Institutional Trading of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,226,000.

