iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Trading Down 3%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.33. 156,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 139,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.
