JasmyCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $46.57 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $175.03 million and approximately $46.57 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05619352 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00497709 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,008.23 or 0.29749540 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
