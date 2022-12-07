Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Elbit Systems Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Elbit Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.55. The consensus estimate for Elbit Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

ESLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $170.03 on Monday. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $155.55 and a 52-week high of $244.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.94 and a 200-day moving average of $206.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

