Joshua Harley Acquires 18,000 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) CEO Joshua Harley purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,555 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,539.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fathom Stock Up 3.9 %

FTHM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 66,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,682. The stock has a market cap of $95.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 116,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fathom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Fathom

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

