Joshua Harley Acquires 18,000 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) CEO Joshua Harley purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,555 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,539.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Fathom Stock Up 3.9 %
FTHM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 66,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,682. The stock has a market cap of $95.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Fathom
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
About Fathom
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom (FTHM)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.