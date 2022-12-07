JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) to Neutral

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 5,781,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,794. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,774,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 128,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 213,556 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.