JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) to Neutral

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Vivint Smart Home Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 5,781,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,794. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.