JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) to “Overweight”

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEGEF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

MEG Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $13.11 on Monday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

