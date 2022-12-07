JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) to “Overweight”

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEGEF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

MEG Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $13.11 on Monday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

