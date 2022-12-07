JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 305,026 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 57,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

