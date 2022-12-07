Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.22

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.22 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.14), with a volume of 1,031,121 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £303.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.19.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Further Reading

