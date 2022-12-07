JUNO 24 Hour Volume Hits $336,467.66 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $109.27 million and approximately $336,467.66 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00010005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,781,761 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

