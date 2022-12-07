K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Bruce Hills purchased 3,000 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$639,259.99.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

Shares of KBL traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.75. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.53 and a twelve month high of C$37.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.11 million and a P/E ratio of 60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

