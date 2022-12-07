Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.84

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $288.67 million and $50.20 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00005008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00078723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024712 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 342,508,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,503,510 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

