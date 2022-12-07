KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KE by 61.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KE by 12.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,362,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,643 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 21.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in KE by 360.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,254,000 after buying an additional 10,519,869 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Stock Performance

KE Company Profile

KE stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 837,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,008,978. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of -1.61. KE has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

