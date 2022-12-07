KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $17.03

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $15.99. KE shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 103,868 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Barclays raised their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of KE by 82.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,208 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $18,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

