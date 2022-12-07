KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0917 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $45.83 million and approximately $340,661.71 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00049815 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00237208 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003743 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09312616 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $263,406.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

