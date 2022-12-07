Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50. Approximately 340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

