Konnect Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $27,832.94 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05619352 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00497709 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,008.23 or 0.29749540 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

