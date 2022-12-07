Konnect (KCT) Price Down 4% This Week

Konnect (KCT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $28,174.69 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $942.39 or 0.05601455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00496329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.01 or 0.29927505 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

