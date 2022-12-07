Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. 42,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.66. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

