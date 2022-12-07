Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,784 shares of company stock worth $259,344. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57 and a beta of 1.32. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $30.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

