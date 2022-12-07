Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,227 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1,041.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,468,000 after buying an additional 850,104 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,825,000 after buying an additional 728,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,709,000 after purchasing an additional 509,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. 66,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,739,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.