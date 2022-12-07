Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $62,000 in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 60,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 21,845.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 276,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 86.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Meta Materials Stock Performance

MMAT stock traded up 0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 2.17. 1,130,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,938,975. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.63 and a 52 week high of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 845.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of 2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Meta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.