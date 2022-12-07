Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $86,000 in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 854,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 126,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 388,790 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 186,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,293. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $281.05 million, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

