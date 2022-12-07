Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 142,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.52% of Xilio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLO. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

XLO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,837. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XLO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Xilio Therapeutics Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

