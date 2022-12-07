Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 345,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $298,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,372. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Insider Transactions at Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,495 shares in the company, valued at $498,871.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Applied Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Stories

