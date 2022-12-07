Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 67,993 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after buying an additional 125,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource Profile

BLDR stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.34. 10,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,444. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

