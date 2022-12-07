Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.95 Per Share

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Leidos in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.80. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

LDOS stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

