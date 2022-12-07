Lido wstETH Price Reaches $1,345.02 (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for about $1,345.02 or 0.07985333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $938.16 or 0.05561558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00495209 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,037.58 or 0.29863587 BTC.

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

