LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.52. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $106,044.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,043,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,425,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $106,044.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,043,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,425,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,819. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

