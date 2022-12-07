Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Scotiabank

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIMAF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Linamar Price Performance

Shares of LIMAF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. Linamar has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

