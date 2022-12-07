Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $292.79

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €292.79 ($308.20) and traded as high as €321.30 ($338.21). Linde shares last traded at €320.45 ($337.32), with a volume of 592,920 shares trading hands.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($368.42) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($278.95) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($382.11) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from €350.00 ($368.42) to €355.00 ($373.68) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($357.89) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €303.86 and its 200-day moving average is €293.11. The company has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion and a PE ratio of 43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

