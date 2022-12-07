Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.92

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $696.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

