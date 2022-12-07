Lip Bu Tan Sells 70,501 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $1,061,040.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,617,533.84.

On Thursday, October 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $458,589.24.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $1,256,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $6,391,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 869,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,963. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

