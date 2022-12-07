LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQTGet Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

