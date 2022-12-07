Litecoin Cash Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $62.02 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,858,294 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,817,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00259176 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $99.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
