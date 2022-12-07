Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Trading Down 6%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.67. 5,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 29,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LZRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Localiza Rent a Car from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded Localiza Rent a Car from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.
Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.
