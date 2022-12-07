Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.42 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

