Locus Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $938,479.20 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $52.44 million and $938,479.20 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

