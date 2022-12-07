London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.60 Per Share

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from London Finance & Investment Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Finance & Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of LFI stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.44) on Wednesday. London Finance & Investment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 32.24 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.62 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.01. The company has a current ratio of 28.57, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI)

