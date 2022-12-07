London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.60 Per Share

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from London Finance & Investment Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LFI stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.44) on Wednesday. London Finance & Investment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 32.24 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.62 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.01. The company has a current ratio of 28.57, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

