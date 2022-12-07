LooksRare Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $64.02 million and $5.51 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

