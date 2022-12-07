Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $1.96

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.17. Lufax shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1,236,638 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.