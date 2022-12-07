Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.29

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 226762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,520 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

