M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

M3 Price Performance

M3 stock remained flat at $30.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. M3 has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

Get M3 alerts:

About M3

(Get Rating)

Read More

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctorsnetuk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.