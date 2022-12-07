MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 323.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,932 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 223,530 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 91.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

MTSI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. 451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,788. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $14,227,890.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,064,905.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $14,227,890.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,064,905.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,846 shares of company stock valued at $44,085,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

