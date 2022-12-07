Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $66.31

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.31, but opened at $67.91. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 544 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.