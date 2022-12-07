Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $66.31

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.31, but opened at $67.91. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 544 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.90.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
