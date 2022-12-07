Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 6.8%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.10 and last traded at $74.71. 3,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 225,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 683.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

