Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 6.8%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.10 and last traded at $74.71. 3,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 225,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Recommended Stories
