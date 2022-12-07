MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Trading 3.2% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.65. 8,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 391,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

MAG Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

